TN Govt grants Rs 10 lakh to para badminton star Thulasimathi Murugesan

The minister also presented shooting equipment worth Rs 6.27 lakh to para shooter Manoj Kumar through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation to help him compete and win medals at State and national-level events.

In recognition of their achievements at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships held in Hong Kong in May, athletes trained under the Champions Development Scheme (CDS) received cash incentives. Silver medallists Jithin Arjunan, Sadhana Ravi and G. Bhavana were awarded Rs 3 lakh each, while bronze medallist S Ranjith Kumar received Rs 2 lakh.

Additionally, sailing athlete Siththaresh Natesan was given a cheque for Rs 4.65 lakh under the Elite Sportsperson Scheme to purchase high-quality equipment for the 2026 Asian Beach Games to be held in China.

Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Member Secretary J Meganatha Reddy, District Revenue Officer R Suman, General Manager L Sujatha and other officials were present at the event.