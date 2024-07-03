TN govt gives nod to DVAC to probe complaint on Rs 6,066-crore Adani-Tangedco coal import scam

CHENNAI: The State government has given its nod to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to probe Arappor Iyakkam's complaint on the Rs 6,066 crore scam in the Tangedco's coal import involving Adani Pte Ltd.



According to sources, the DVAC has been given the nod to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the coal scam causing huge losses to the Tangedco.

"DVAC should finish the preliminary inquiry in the Rs 6,066 crore coal import scam complaint within the mandated two months and file FIR on Adani, other firms and public servants," Arappor convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said.

He noted that people's voices helped in pressurising the State government after a delay of 18 months to order a preliminary inquiry into allegations of serious irregularities in the tender conditions and import of coal that caused a huge loss to the State.

In the complaint, Arappor said between 2012 and 2016, Tangedco purchased imported coal from Adani Global Pte paying $20 per metric tonne more than the market price. CAG report exposed that Tangedco had fixed a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore to ensure the participation of Adani and three other companies in the coal import tender.

"By comparing with Indonesian market price released by the Indonesian government and with TNPL (another PSU which imported coal) purchase orders issued at the same point of time for the same specification of coal, Arappor found that coal was bought at around $20/metric tonne more than market rate," it said.

The government nod has come a month after an expose by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) on the low-quality imported coal supplied by Adani to Tangedco. Citing documents secured by the OCCRP, the Financial Times reported that Adani Group passed off low-quality coal as costly cleaner fuel in transactions with Tangedco. It alleged that the Indonesian mining group Jhonline supplied coal at US$ 29/tonne, which Adani supplied to Tangedco for $91.91/tonne. The OCCRP report detailed how the coal supplied by Adani contained 3,500 calories/kg while the shipment was sold to Tangedco as high-grade 6,000-calorie/kg coal.