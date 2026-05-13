Some AIADMK MLAs cross-voted due to 'lure' of minister posts, claims EPS

A total of 25 AIADMK MLAs led by senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam had supported the C Joseph Vijay-led government during its confidence vote.

"We have won 47 assembly seats by highlighting AIADMK's achievement and people's welfare measures from 2011 and the people have voted for the party's Two Leaves symbol", Palaniswami, addressed as EPS, told reporters after the assembly session.

"All the party cadre including at the grassroot level have campaigned to secure the victory for the party to show its identity", he said and alleged that the Velumani faction has "betrayed" the functionaries by supporting TVK in the assembly.