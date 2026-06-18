TN govt fixes 48-hour deadline for mosquito-control measures ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: With the onset of the monsoon expected to heighten the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, the Health and Family Welfare Department has directed district authorities to intensify surveillance and vector-control measures, mandating action on all mosquito-breeding complaints within 48 hours.
The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said comprehensive preventive measures are being put in place to curb the spread of diseases such as dengue, malaria, and Japanese Encephalitis during the rainy season. The instructions have been issued to all district health officers as part of the monsoon preparedness and communicable disease prevention strategy.
According to the department, every complaint relating to mosquito breeding must be followed by an immediate field inspection. Health officials have been instructed to deploy vector-control personnel without delay and undertake integrated mosquito-management measures in affected areas.
These measures include identifying and eliminating breeding sources, applying larvicides, and fogging to control adult mosquito populations. The department has stressed that all necessary interventions should be completed within 48 hours of receiving a complaint.
The government has also directed district administrations to strengthen awareness campaigns through pamphlets, banners, display boards and public announcements. Special focus has been placed on crowded public locations, including markets, temples, bus stands, shopping complexes, and cinema theatres, where people will be encouraged to participate in mosquito-control efforts.
Officials noted that stagnant water and favourable climatic conditions during the monsoon could accelerate mosquito breeding and increase the threat of disease transmission.