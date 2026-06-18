TN govt fixes 48-hour deadline for mosquito-control measures ahead of monsoon

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said comprehensive preventive measures are being put in place to curb the spread of diseases such as dengue, malaria, and Japanese Encephalitis during the rainy season. The instructions have been issued to all district health officers as part of the monsoon preparedness and communicable disease prevention strategy.

According to the department, every complaint relating to mosquito breeding must be followed by an immediate field inspection. Health officials have been instructed to deploy vector-control personnel without delay and undertake integrated mosquito-management measures in affected areas.