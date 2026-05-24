TN: Govt eyes prison reforms to curb contraband, improve efficacy

During the inspection, the minister reviewed prison infrastructure, inmate welfare measures, visitor facilities and security arrangements, while assessing the functioning of prisons under the State administration. Officials said the government was examining measures to modernise prison management across Tamil Nadu's 13 prisons.

A key focus of the review was the proposed in-house bazaar system, under which fruits and other permitted items required by inmates would be procured and distributed internally within prison premises. The minister said the mechanism was aimed at plugging channels through which narcotics and banned substances were allegedly entering prisons. He instructed prison officials to initiate steps to operationalise the system at the earliest.