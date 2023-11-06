TN govt extends validity of 15-year-old govt vehicles registration till September next year

CHENNAI: The state government has extended the validity of registration of 6,341 government vehicles including the buses owned by the State Transport Undertakings which are more than 15-year-old till September 30, 2024.

According to the government order of the Home (Transport) Department dated November 11, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has unilaterally cancelled the registration certificate of government vehicles which are more than 15 years old with effect from April 1 through the Vahan portal.

"Transport Commissioner has further stated that there are about 10,730 vehicles older than 15 years (both off-road and on-road) belonging to the government including the STUs and Local bodies and the immediate suspension of the permits given to vehicles operated by STUs will severely affect the lives and livelihood of millions of people in the state. Also, several vehicles out of the 10,730 vehicles belong to those departments which are providing essential services such as ambulances, fire and rescue services and police vehicles, " it said.

Out of the 10,730 vehicles, except for about 3,209 off-road vehicles and 2,530 more than 20 years on-road vehicles, the remaining 6,341 vehicles validity of registration can be extended until September 30 next year.

The GO said that the concerned Regional Transport Officer should be allowed to collect the tax and do the renewal of fitness certificates manually.

"As per Rule 87 of Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules' 1989, the powers to do the registration and issue of fitness certificate lie with the Regional Transport Officers. Hence, RTO - the registering authorities may be permitted to extend the validity of RC for a further prior of one year or till September 30, 2024, and to issue of manual fitness certificate, " it added.