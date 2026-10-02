TN govt extends registration validity of 40,296 government vehicles

The move comes as the validity granted to 12,000 government vehicles expired on September 30. The government has also permitted the State Transport Authority (STA) and Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) to extend the registration validity annually, up to September 30, 2035, for government vehicles that have crossed 15 years but are yet to be scrapped and replaced.



The order issued by the Home (Transport-IV) Department on September 29 said the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner had identified around 40,296 vehicles whose registration validity would expire. The Commissioner had sought permission to extend their registration validity and allow manual processing of tax and fitness certificates wherever renewal through the Vahan portal was not possible.