TN govt extends free bus travel for disabled persons to express, deluxe services

Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari had announced in the state assembly in August that persons with 40% or more disability holding a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card would be allowed free travel in Express, LSS and Deluxe buses operating in urban and city areas. The facility would also cover Mofussil Ordinary and Ghat Ordinary buses on hill routes beyond 40 km. Those unable to travel independently would be allowed to take one attendant.

The revised GO, issued by the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department on October 27, set out the eligibility conditions and arrangements for extending the benefit across government transport corporation services.