TN govt extends free bus travel for disabled persons to express, deluxe services

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has revised the guidelines for free bus travel for persons with benchmark disabilities, extending the facility to more categories of buses and specifying provisions for attendants accompanying eligible passengers.
Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari had announced in the state assembly in August that persons with 40% or more disability holding a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card would be allowed free travel in Express, LSS and Deluxe buses operating in urban and city areas. The facility would also cover Mofussil Ordinary and Ghat Ordinary buses on hill routes beyond 40 km. Those unable to travel independently would be allowed to take one attendant.
The revised GO, issued by the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department on October 27, set out the eligibility conditions and arrangements for extending the benefit across government transport corporation services.
The order covers ordinary, express, LSS, deluxe and mofussil services, besides Ghat Ordinary buses operating on hill routes. It also distinguishes between served and unserved areas, prescribing travel limits of 35 km and 40 km, respectively, under the relevant provisions.
The government has directed transport authorities to implement the revised arrangements in accordance with the prescribed conditions.