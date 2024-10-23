TN govt extends deadline for admissions to skill training programmes; check details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government announced significant updates on Wednesday regarding skill training programmes in the state. Currently, there are 102 government industrial training institutes and 311 private vocational industrial training centres in operation.

In a press release, officials stated that the admission window for students enrolling in the academic year 2024-2025 was initially set to close on September 30, 2024. However, prioritising student welfare, the government has now extended the direct admission deadline to October 30, 2024.

"Students are encouraged to take advantage of this valuable opportunity. They can visit their preferred training institutes with their educational certificates to select the vocational courses they wish to pursue," the release noted, adding that the government’s industrial training institutes offer modern courses, including Industry 4.0 skills, to meet current job market demands.

Notably, the release emphasised that there are no training fees for students enrolling in government institutes. Additionally, a monthly educational assistance stipend of Rs 750 will be provided.

The government will also provide free bicycles, uniforms, shoes, training equipment, and free bus facility to the students, it said.

According to data from previous years, 85% of the trainees who completed their training at these institutes have secured employment in leading industrial firms.

"For any enquiries, students can reach out via the following phone/WhatsApp number: 9499055689," the press release concluded.