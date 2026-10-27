TN govt extends 3-month ban on interstate construction mineral

CHENNAI: The State government has extended its ban on transporting rough stone and construction aggregates to other States by another three months, citing the need to curb illegal mining, protect the environment and ensure adequate availability of minerals within the state.
An order issued by Director of Geology and Mining T Prabhushankar on Monday extends the restriction for a further three months from October 27, following the expiry of the initial three-month ban imposed on July 27.
The restriction will remain in force until January 26, 2027.
The prohibition covers the inter-state transportation of rough stone and aggregates, including crushed stone, metal jelly and manufactured sand (M-sand). Puducherry and its Karaikal district have been exempted from the restriction.
The order, issued under Rule 3 (A) of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Minerals Dealers Rules, 2011, states that the objectives of the original ban had not been fully achieved during the initial period, necessitating its continuation.
The government has cited the need to prevent illegal mining and the unauthorised movement of minerals, while ensuring uninterrupted supplies for domestic requirements and safeguarding the environment.
District collectors and superintendents of police in districts bordering neighbouring States have been directed to maintain strict vigil and coordinate with the departments concerned to enforce the restriction.
Officials responsible for regulating the transportation of minerals and other goods have been instructed to ensure compliance.
The order warns that violations will invite stringent action under the relevant Act and rules.