TN govt extends 3-month ban on interstate construction mineral

An order issued by Director of Geology and Mining T Prabhushankar on Monday extends the restriction for a further three months from October 27, following the expiry of the initial three-month ban imposed on July 27.

The restriction will remain in force until January 26, 2027.



The prohibition covers the inter-state transportation of rough stone and aggregates, including crushed stone, metal jelly and manufactured sand (M-sand). Puducherry and its Karaikal district have been exempted from the restriction.



The order, issued under Rule 3 (A) of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Minerals Dealers Rules, 2011, states that the objectives of the original ban had not been fully achieved during the initial period, necessitating its continuation.