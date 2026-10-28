TN govt engages two premier institutes for Mullaiperiyar dam safety study

An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary to the Finance Department MA Siddique stated that the government has engaged the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, to carry out the study.



The study follows the Supreme Court's direction to conduct a comprehensive dam safety evaluation to assess the hydrological, seismic and structural safety of the dam.



Last month, the expert committee constituted by the Kerala government conducted a three-day comprehensive safety inspection of the dam under the supervision of the Central Dam Safety Authority. The experts, including those who were earlier associated with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, IIT- Roorkee, Ganga Flood Control Commission, and the Odisha Water Resources Department, conducted an underwater evaluation to assess the structural integrity of the dam from September 1-3.