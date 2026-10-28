TN govt engages two premier institutes for Mullaiperiyar dam safety study

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has engaged two premier institutions to conduct a site-specific seismic study of the Mullaiperiyar dam, following a Supreme Court order, at an estimated cost of Rs 43 lakh.
An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary to the Finance Department MA Siddique stated that the government has engaged the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, to carry out the study.
The study follows the Supreme Court's direction to conduct a comprehensive dam safety evaluation to assess the hydrological, seismic and structural safety of the dam.
Last month, the expert committee constituted by the Kerala government conducted a three-day comprehensive safety inspection of the dam under the supervision of the Central Dam Safety Authority. The experts, including those who were earlier associated with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, IIT- Roorkee, Ganga Flood Control Commission, and the Odisha Water Resources Department, conducted an underwater evaluation to assess the structural integrity of the dam from September 1-3.
While presenting the State Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson had stated that the government would pursue administrative and legal measures to increase the dam's water storage level from 142 feet to 152 feet.
Built in 1895 across the Periyar River in Kerala's Idukki district, the Mullaiperiyar dam is operated by Tamil Nadu under a lease agreement. The dam has long been a point of contention between the two States, with Kerala raising concerns over its age and seismic vulnerability, while Tamil Nadu emphasises its importance for irrigation and drinking water supply to several southern districts.
Tamil Nadu has also been seeking permission to strengthen the Baby Dam at Mullaiperiyar, while Kerala has maintained that strengthening work should not be allowed before the dam's structural integrity is assessed.