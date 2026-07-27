TN govt departments scout for larger venues outside Secretariat for review meetings

Officials said renovation and remodification works are currently under way on the 10th floor ahead of the Chief Minister's Office shifting to the premises. As a result, departments have been unable to hold review meetings, including pre-Budget discussions, at the conference hall, which was earlier the preferred venue for such meetings.

"Since the 10th-floor conference hall is unavailable, departments are searching for alternative venues with similar seating capacity. The pre-Agriculture Budget consultation was held at the Anna Centenary Library on Monday, which is primarily meant for educational and literary activities," an official said.

Officials noted that the conference hall on the 10th floor could accommodate around 20 people in a single row on the dais, making it suitable for meetings involving several Ministers and senior officials. At the pre-Agriculture Budget meeting held at the Anna Centenary Library, however, all 11 Ministers could not be seated on the stage in a single row due to space constraints.