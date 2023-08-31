TN govt declares Sept 18 as public holiday for Vinayakar Chathurthi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government declared September 18 as a public holiday for Vinayakar Chathurthi festival.

Following recommendation from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments based on reports from various temple heads that Vinayakar Chathurthi would be celebrated on September 18 (Monday) instead of previous day, the government declared September 18 as the public holiday under the provision of Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, said Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena in an order.

The notified public holiday shall also apply to all the state government undertakings, corporations and boards, he added.