TN govt cracks down on illegal quarrying

CHENNAI: The state government has temporarily suspended operations at 67 stone quarries found violating statutory norms, seized 469 vehicles involved in the unauthorised transportation of minerals, and detected illegal mineral extraction at 78 locations across the State.
The action follows a statewide inspection ordered by Natural Resources Minister TK Prabhu amid mounting complaints of rampant violations in the quarrying sector.
Officials of the Department of Geology and Mining conducted intensive inspections over the past week, covering 431 quarries out of the more than 2,000 licensed quarries operating across Tamil Nadu.
The inspections revealed violations in 155 quarries, prompting the temporary suspension of 67 units and the initiation of penalty proceedings. Action is also under way to halt operations in the remaining 88 quarries where irregularities were detected.
"Strict action has been initiated against quarry operators found functioning beyond the limits of their approved permits or in violation of environmental and mining regulations," the minister said, reiterating the government's commitment to protecting natural resources and ensuring regulatory compliance.
The crackdown comes against the backdrop of persistent allegations that several quarries were extracting minerals beyond sanctioned quantities and flouting conditions laid down by regulatory authorities, including the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).
Authorities also uncovered illegal mining activity at 78 locations during inspections conducted over the past month. In addition, 469 vehicles transporting minerals without valid authorisation were seized, with officials initiating both penal and criminal proceedings.
Separate criminal cases have been registered in Salem, Dindigul and Tiruchy districts after unauthorised extraction of limestone and quartz minerals was detected on patta lands.
The government has warned that stringent action, including fines and criminal prosecution, will continue against illegal mining and transportation activities.