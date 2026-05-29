TN govt cracks down on illegal quarrying

The action follows a statewide inspection ordered by Natural Resources Minister TK Prabhu amid mounting complaints of rampant violations in the quarrying sector.

Officials of the Department of Geology and Mining conducted intensive inspections over the past week, covering 431 quarries out of the more than 2,000 licensed quarries operating across Tamil Nadu.

The inspections revealed violations in 155 quarries, prompting the temporary suspension of 67 units and the initiation of penalty proceedings. Action is also under way to halt operations in the remaining 88 quarries where irregularities were detected.