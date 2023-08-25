TN govt constructs 1.45 L tenements under PMAY, says Anbarasan in Chile

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) TM Anbarasan on Thursday said that under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ (PMAY) scheme 1,45,074 tenements are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crores.

“The Centre provides a grant of $1,875 and the State provides a grant of about $8,750 to 16,000 per unit. The remaining cost of $8,125 has to be borne by the beneficiary.

Under the PMAY scheme, 1,45,074 tenements are taken up at a cost of $1,700 million. Grants of $2,625 per family is provided to the Economically Weaker Section households, not owning a permanent house, but having land title and whose annual income is less than $3,750.

Under this scheme, 4,09,581 houses are taken up at a cost of $1,254.41 million,” Anbarasan said while addressing a meeting in the Republic of Chile. He also held a meeting with Chile Ministers and officials at Santiago.