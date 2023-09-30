TN govt considers super grade pay proposal for Chennai Corporation school teachers

CHENNAI: A super grade pay proposal has been submitted to the government concerning the duration of employment for teachers currently working in secondary schools under the teacher management service, particularly those employed in the Chennai Corporation schools.

The super grade pay level advocates upon the completion of 30 years of service, encompassing the period served as a teacher in the City Corporation schools.

Following government guidelines, this process is set to commence in Chennai.

In secondary schools, intermediate-level teachers as of September 30, are currently undergoing a thorough review to assess their eligibility for super grade status.

Detailed evaluations are being conducted to determine whether they meet the criteria for the pay.

School heads have been given specific instructions in this regard.

Heads are mandated to promptly notify the relevant assistant educational officer within three days if any teacher has completed 30 years of service in the same position by the specified date.

Headmasters are also responsible for confirming or omitting teachers' names based on their eligibility for super grade pay.

In cases where teachers do not meet the criteria for super grade status, an absence report is to be provided immediately.