TN govt caught in hands of circus gang, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Speaking at a wedding function at Velappanchavadi, Udhayanidhi said he had raised 16 questions with Vijay during a 38-minute intervention in the Assembly over the alleged deterioration in law and order during the past four months.

“Even when the Chief Minister returned to the Assembly three days later, he did not answer a single question. Instead, he spoke about the Sarkaria Commission and MISA arrests from 50 years ago,” he said.

Referring to Vijay’s remarks about three files on his table, Udhayanidhi said he had asked the Chief Minister to open them and take immediate action if anyone was at fault. “I told him, ‘Please open them soon and take action immediately.’ There has been no response so far,” he said.