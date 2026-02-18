TN govt cancer hospital worth over Rs 30 opens in Tambaram

Health Minister Ma Subramanian opened the 180-bed facility and told reporters that the hospital had originally been established during the pandemic as an isolation ward for international passengers arriving by air.

The hospital houses an outpatient wing, a 16-bed ICU, 134 general beds and 30 pay ward beds, enabling treatment for 180 inpatients at a time. “Similar facilities are available only in a few private hospitals. In GHs across India, including those run by the Union government, such a dedicated cancer palliative support centre has not been established,” he added. “Around 300-400 patients are expected to benefit annually.”

The centre will focus on pain relief, symptom management and psychosocial support for terminally ill cancer patients. Counselling services have been integrated, and Siddha practitioners will work alongside government doctors to provide holistic care.