TN govt brings system to connect all higher edu institutions via single portal

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide a single window stage for all higher educational institutions, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced the University Management Information System (UMIS), which would function as a common online platform for collecting details of all the institutions and students in the State.

This new system will function like the Education Management Information System (EMIS) in the School Education Department. The project was accomplished by the Information Technology Department. A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the primary objective of the common portal is to provide a single window platform for all institutions under different departments and to serve as a comprehensive platform that integrates data, automates processes and provides analytical capabilities to support the diverse needs of higher education.

“UMIS will also act as a decision support system and help the department officials to make data-driven decisions through reports, analytics and dashboards”, he said adding, “The student data will be authenticated with other interfaces like EMIS, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Aadhaar and e-Sevai.

Pointing out that the UMIS has also been integrated with other platforms like scholarship portals to share information, He said data from the portal will be used in a paper-less manner for Pudhumai Penn and Tamizh Puthalvan scholarships.

“A total of 4,720 institutions in 75 universities will be uploaded and 27.5 lakh students’ data will also be incorporated in the UMIS application”, he added.

Claiming that the UMIS also carries the analysis of data to predict a future situation, by applying methods of modern mathematics, statistics or by way of simulation, he said the introduction of UMIS, the state’s goal is to significantly increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) while providing in-depth analyses of enrolments, course choices, student performance, and factors contributing to dropouts.

“Thought the GET of Tamil Nadu in higher education stands first in the country as per the data in All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) “, he said and added that the implementation of UMIS would further increase the State’s GER.

The official said the portal will provide precise tracking of educational records for every student in the State.