TN Govt brings amended agricultural marketing law into force, notifies online godown licensing portal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has brought into force an amendment to its agricultural produce marketing law and notified an online portal for applying for, obtaining and renewing licences for agricultural godowns, streamlining a key regulatory process for the sector.
The Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Second Amendment Act, 2026 (Tamil Nadu Act 20 of 2026), came into force on September 25, according to an Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by the Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department.
In a separate notification, the government designated agrimark.tn.gov.in/godown as the official portal for applications, grant and renewal of licences under Section 8-A of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987.
The online portal is intended to provide a dedicated digital channel for licence-related procedures, reducing the need for applicants to depend entirely on in-person interactions with government offices.
The government subsequently amended the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Rules, 1991, with a notification published on October 14, detailing the online application procedure and supporting documents required from applicants.
The changes are relevant to those seeking licences to operate agricultural godowns under the State’s agricultural marketing law. The online system provides a centralised route for applications and renewals, while the amended rules govern the procedures applicants must follow.