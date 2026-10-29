TN Govt brings amended agricultural marketing law into force, notifies online godown licensing portal

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Second Amendment Act, 2026 (Tamil Nadu Act 20 of 2026), came into force on September 25, according to an Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by the Agriculture-Farmers Welfare Department.

In a separate notification, the government designated agrimark.tn.gov.in/godown as the official portal for applications, grant and renewal of licences under Section 8-A of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987.

The online portal is intended to provide a dedicated digital channel for licence-related procedures, reducing the need for applicants to depend entirely on in-person interactions with government offices.