TN govt begins to disburse fishing ban period assistance

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday started disbursing Rs 5,000 in assistance to fishermen to compensate the loss sustained by them during the fishing ban period.



Earlier, the government had allotted Rs 89.50 crore to disburse the assistance fund to 1.79 lakh fishermen families in 14 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.



The assistance fund will be credited in the bank account of all beneficiaries.



A fishing ban was implemented for 81 days starting from April 15 and will end by June 14. Meanwhile, fishermen in TN coastal hamlets have taken up the repairing works of the fibre boats, nets and fishing vessels during the ban season.

