TN govt asked to abide by lower court's order on Chidambaram temple flag pole issue

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE) has been asked by the Madras High Court not to breach the order of the sub-court restraining the department from erecting a new flag pole in Arulmigu Thillai Govindaraja Perumal temple in Chidambaram by removing the old one.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy refused to accept an affidavit submitted by HR&CE as it was not in line with the order issued by the court and directed to file a fresh affidavit.

The bench heard two petitions moved by Hariharan and S Nickel Kumar challenging the order of HR&CE to replace the new flag pole at Thillai Govindaraja Perumal temple and not to interfere with matters of religion, including ritual and ceremony at the Sabanayagar temple, Chidambaram.

The bench has already passed an order that the HR&CE should not conduct the Brahmotsavam and flag hoisting festival at Govindaraja Perumal temple and directed to file an affidavit in this regard. However, the bench was not satisfied with the affidavit submitted by the department as it did not mention that the Brahmotsavam and flag hoisting event would not be conducted, hence the bench refused to accept the affidavit.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that the sub-court of Chidambaram has also issued an interim order to maintain the status quo in Chidambaram temple. After considering the submission the bench ordered HR&CE not to breach the interim order of the sub-court by conducting the Brahmotsavam and flag hoisting event.