TN Govt arts, science colleges extend application deadline to June 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that students who missed the deadline for applying to undergraduate courses in government arts and science colleges can submit their applications again through the online portal from June 1.
In an official release, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said that applications for first-year UG admissions for the 2026-27 academic year in government arts and science colleges across the State have been received through the online portal www.tngasa.in since May 7.
Around 1.27 lakh seats are available in 159 courses offered across 181 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 1.01 lakh seats are under Shift I and 25,937 seats under Shift II. Students can apply online for the courses of their choice in the colleges they prefer. So far, more than 2.24 lakh applications have been received.
Considering the welfare of students who were unable to register within the stipulated period, the government has decided to reopen the application portal for two days from June 1. Students can obtain detailed information on the admission process and guidelines on www.tngasa.in.
For students who are unable to apply online on their own, Admission Facilitation Centres (AFCs) have been established in all government arts and science colleges to assist with the application process.
For details, call (044) 24343106, 24342911 from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 5 pm