TN Govt arts, science colleges extend application deadline to June 1

In an official release, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said that applications for first-year UG admissions for the 2026-27 academic year in government arts and science colleges across the State have been received through the online portal www.tngasa.in since May 7.

Around 1.27 lakh seats are available in 159 courses offered across 181 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 1.01 lakh seats are under Shift I and 25,937 seats under Shift II. Students can apply online for the courses of their choice in the colleges they prefer. So far, more than 2.24 lakh applications have been received.