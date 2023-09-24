TN govt appoints TNUIFS as consultant cum transaction advisor to set up 18 automated testing stations

CHENNAI: The state government has appointed Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd as a consultancy agency which will also act as transaction advisor to oversee the process of tender, construction and establishment of the 18 Automated Testing Stations (ATS) on or before September 30.

From October 1, 2024, the fitness certificates for the heavy, medium and light goods and passenger vehicles will be mandatorily vetted at automated testing stations to be set up in 18 Regional Transport Offices including Redhills, Tambaram and Sriperumbudur in the state.

The automated testing stations are being set up following the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made it mandatory to issue the fitness certificate through ATSs from June 1 of next year and later extended the date to October 1.

State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar announced in the assembly on March 29 this year that ATS would be set in the state through a public-private partnership for issuing the FC for transport vehicles. After the announcement, the Transport Commissioner proposed to set up ATS under the PPP mode in the jurisdiction of RTOs in Redhills, Tambaram, Sriperumbudur, Vellore, Tindivanam, Salem (West), Srirangam, Thanjavur, Tiruppur (North), Coimbatore (North), Namakkal (North), Erode (East), Dindigul, Madurai (South), Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

As per the norms for setting up the ATS in the state, the total fees to be paid for the motorcycle below 15 years is Rs 650, Rs 850 for three-wheeler or light motor vehicles and Rs 1250 for medium and heavy motor vehicles for the fitness certificate. An additional fee of Rs 50 would be levied for each day of delay after the expiry of the certificate of fitness.

According to the norms, the owner or operator of an ATS should have a minimum net worth of Rs three crore during the last financial year and the premises where the ATS is to be located should be either owned or taken on lease or hired for a period not less than ten years.

The ATS should be spread over 21, 528 square feet with an adequate spare for the administrative block, reception, waiting area, IT server, working station and washroom.