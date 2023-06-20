TN govt appoints 16 new members to state Hajj Committee

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government recently appointed 16 new members to the State Hajj Committee.

"RS MP MM Abdullah, MLAs JMH Aassan Maulaana and P Abdul Samad, Ward Councillors Fathima Ahmed, M Dawood Bee, Mohammed Jahangir and ten other members including two Kazis and Waqf board chairman M Abdul Rahman were appointed as the members of the Tamil Nadu Haj Committee. State Hajj Committee Secretary and Executive Officer MD Nazimuddin IAS will be the ex-officio member of the committee, " said a gazette notification issued by the state government.