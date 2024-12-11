TN govt announces Vaikkom Award 2024 to author Devenoora Mahadeva of Karnataka

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that the Vaikkom award for the year 2024 would be presented to Padmashree award winning author from Karnataka, Devanoora Mahadeva.

A renowned writer from Mysuru district in Karnataka, Mr Devanoora Mahadeva has already won the prestigious Padma Shree and Sahitya Academy awards presented by the union government for his contribution to literature and social harmony. Writer Devanoora Mahadeva is also a social activist committed to the linguistic rights of the people. He has also fought vehemently against discrimination and oppression in the society on the basis of caste. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will present the award to Mahadeva during the inauguration of the Vaikkom memorial in Kerala on Thursday, a release issued by Tamil Nadu government said. The chief minister will present a cheque for Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a gold plated medal during Thursday’s Vaikkom centenary celebration.

Instituted in 2023 by the state government in commemoration of Thanthai Periyar’s Vaikkom struggle for the liberation and rights of the oppressed people in neighbouring Kerala, chief minister Stalin announced in the State Assembly that the award would be presented every year to personalities or institutions working for welfare of the oppressed people and contributing to a significant change in their lives in other states. Though the CM announced that the award would be presented on social justice day, September 17, it would be presented this year on Thursday on the centenary of Vaikkom struggle led by Periyar.