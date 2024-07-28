TN govt announces special package for Manjolai estate workers

CHENNAI: The State government announced an assistance package to rehabilitate the workers of Manjolai estate, who were left in the lurch after the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC), which runs the tea estate, decided to wind up operations.

Announcing this, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the government would consider this as a special case and would provide free house patta in rural areas by relaxing norms and construct houses for them under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme.

Also, TNUHDB tenements in Tirunelveli would be allocated to them on priority.

Loans would be extended under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme (AABCS) to those aged under 55 to start a business. This would include a 35 per cent subsidy and 6 per cent interest subsidy.

"Other workers would be provided with loans up to Rs 75 lakh under the New Entrepreneur-Cum-Enterprise Development scheme, which includes a 35 per cent capital subsidy and 3 per cent interest subsidy. Skill training will be provided to eligible workers and their family members through TN Skill Development Corporation and TN State Rural Livelihood Mission," Thennarasu said, adding that arrangements will be made to provide jobs in private sector to those completing skill training.

Aavin and other cooperatives would extend interest-free loans to buy cattle and set up small dairy farms, while women SHGs would provide loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh. “At the address where the workers want to settle, their family card, Aadhaar card, and voter ID can be changed through special camps," he noted.

Except for 23 workers who are set to retire in September, 536 have signed the agreement opting for voluntary retirement and received 25 per cent of the ex-gratia.

Thennarasu said steps would be taken through the Labour Welfare Department to get the workers the remaining 75 per cent ex-gratia due from the company, monthly pension as per rules, and all legal entitlements.

Students from these families would be enrolled in government schools of their choice and accommodated in government hostels.