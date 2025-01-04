TN govt announces recipients of Thiruvalluvar Thirunal awards; check details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced the recipients of Ayyan Thiruvalluvar award for 2025 and Peraignar Anna, Thanthai Periyar, Kalaignar awards among other awards for 2024.

According to a release circulated by the state information department, poet Padikkaramu has been selected for Ayyan Thiruvalluvar award 2025 which is presented to persons popularising the values and principles of Thirukkural in the society.

Former MP L Ganesan has been selected for the Perarignar anna award which is presented to persons making outstanding contribution to the development of Tamil society.

Poet Kabilan has been selected for Mahakavi Bharathiyaar award, while Dr GR Ravindranath of Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has been picked for Thiru Vi Ka award 2024.

V M Pothiyaverpan would be the recipient of Muthamil kavalar Ki A P Vishwanatham award. Thanthai Periyar award for 2024 would be presented to ‘Viduthalai’ K Rajendran of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam. Annal Ambedkar award 2024 would be presented to parliamentarian and VCK general secretary D Ravi Kumar. Kalaignar award 2024 has been announced to writer Muthu Vavasi.

The awards carrying cash rewards and citations would be presented to them by chief minister MK Stalin on Thiruvalluvar day, January 15.