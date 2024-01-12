TN govt announces recipients for Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna awards

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday announced the recipients of various state awards, including the one's instituted in the names of Periyar, Ambedkar and Anna by it for the years 2023 and 2024.

According to an official announcement from the state government, CPIM central committee member and state president of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association P Shanmugham has been selected for the Dr Ambedkar award for 2023. Well known Periyarist and Social Justice Monitoring Committee of the state government Suba Veerapandian has been selected for the Thanthai Periyar award for 2023.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will distribute the awards to the recipients on Saturday. The awardees would receive Rs 5 lakh plus a gold medal and citation.

Welcoming the award announced for his party colleague, CPM state secretary K Balkrishnan said that Shanmugham who is the state president of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association. has worked tirelessly in the people's movement and legal struggles undertaken by the CPIM for more than 30 years to secure justice for the victims of Vachathi atrocities.

In another announcement, the state government also announced recipients for Thiruvalluvar, Anna, Kamarajar, Bharathiar, Bharathidasan, Thiru Vi Ka and Ki A P Viswanatham awards.

Balamuruganadi Swamigal, who has been organizing Thirukkural events since 1983, has been shortlisted for Ayyan Thiruvalluvar award for 2024, while former Congress MLA A U Balaraman has been selected for Kamarajar award for 2023.

Perarignar Anna award for 2023 has been conferred on 'Pathamadai' Paramasivam who has been imprisoned many a time during his long engagement with Dravidian movement.

Names of Poet Palanibharathi and poet M Mutharasu have been selected for 'Mahakavi' Bharathiyar and 'Paavendar' Bharathidasan awards, respectively for 2023, the government release said.

Professor S Jayaseela Stephen and Professor R Karunanidhi have been selected for Tamil Thendral Thiru Vi Ka and Muthamil Kavalar Ki A P Viswanatham awards, respectively for last year.

The recipients of the aforesaid awards would receive Rs 2 lakh, a gold medal (one sovereign) and citation, which would be distributed by the state Chief Minister.