TN govt announces new guidelines for rainwater harvesting structures

Speaking about the implementation, an MAWS department official told DT Next, “While RWH was already emphasised, the government has now published standard design models, which specify exact internal layouts and recharge shaft specifications, preventing non-standard constructions previously built due to a lack of awareness. Instructions have been issued to district collectors and municipal commissioners to encourage adoption across urban areas to maximise long-term groundwater recharge.”

Following this, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s State-wide awareness campaign was launched on October 21. To make RWH a mass movement, TN is focusing on building new structures and rejuvenating existing ones. An expert committee comprising officials from CMWSSB, TWAD Board, and the Directorate of Municipal Administration has structured technical proposals for implementation.

RWH applies to houses, apartments, industries, parks, and public spaces. Direct collection uses sumps or tanks, while groundwater recharge techniques vary by soil type. For desilted open wells and abandoned borewells, collect filtered rooftop run-off. In sandy and red soil areas, use percolation pits, shallow recharge wells (1 metre wide, 3-5 metres deep), filter strips, and permeable pavers. For clay soil, require percolation pits with bores or 1m-wide, 1.5 metre-deep recharge trenches fitted with 150 mm bores to bypass low permeability.