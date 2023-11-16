TN Govt announces instalment plan for life time tax payment for Maxi cabs

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the state Transport department on Thursday extended the last date for payment of quarterly tax till November 30 and announced the installments for life time tax.



This came after multiple transport workers associations' submitted representations to the state government seeking an extension of time for transport vehicles and instalment-based payment system for lifetime tax for Maxi cabs.

"In respect of Transport vehicles, (except omni buses), the last date for payment of currently quarterly tax, without penalty is extended up to November 30 and It is applicable only for the tax payable for the quarter ending December 31," said A Shanmuga Sundaram, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner in a government circular.

"In respect of maxi cab vehicles, after getting an undertaking by way of an affidavit from the owner of the vehicle on or before November 30, they are allowed to pay the tax in one lump sum or in four equal instalments, " he added.

As per the new instalment plan, the first instalment has to be paid on or before November 30, 2023, the second by November 30, 2024, third by November 30, 2025 and fourth by November 30, 2026.

The payment of tax by the four instalments is allowed subject to the four conditions, such as the vehicle should not be sold without the payment of the entire pending lifetime tax, the permit should not be surrendered without the payment of the entire pending lifetime tax.