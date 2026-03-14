TN govt announces incentives to promote induction stoves amid commercial LPG shortage

CHENNAI: In view of the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the State following the West Asia war crisis, the Tamil Nadu government has announced incentives to encourage eateries and commercial kitchens to shift to induction stoves.
Following a consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, the government said eateries, hotels, tea shops and cloud kitchens would be given incentives if their electricity consumption increased compared to the previous bi-monthly billing cycle. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board will provide an incentive of Rs 2 for every additional unit of electricity consumed.
Apart from the hospitality sector, the government also announced relief measures for entrepreneurs and farmers.
According to an official statement, subsidies will be provided for the purchase of large-capacity induction stoves and heaters for industries, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), beneficiaries will receive a 25% subsidy or up to Rs 3.75 lakh along with a loan. Similarly, under the Tamil Nadu Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Scheme (TWEES), eligible beneficiaries will be given a 25% subsidy or up to Rs 2 lakh along with a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh.
Under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, the government will provide a 35% subsidy or up to Rs 1 crore along with loan assistance to promote industrial investments.
The statement said 60,698 factories in Tamil Nadu currently operate using LPG, CNG, diesel, furnace oil and firewood. In view of the fuel crisis, the government has allowed these factories to temporarily use alternative fuels such as biomass, Refuse Derived Fuel and High Speed Diesel without obtaining prior permission from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
The government also announced relief for milk producers and farmers affected by the closure of hotels and tea shops due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.
To support dairy farmers, Aavin will procure excess milk from producers. Aavin has the capacity to handle around 55 lakh litres of milk per day from 9,300 primary milk producers across Tamil Nadu, and the additional procurement will help prevent losses to farmers during the crisis.
The government also said that the 194 Uzhavar Santhai across the State would procure and sell vegetables without any restriction.
In addition, the government has ordered 3,228 kilolitres of kerosene for distribution to ration card holders.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary N Muruganandham and officials from key departments.