TN govt announces incentives to promote induction stoves amid commercial LPG shortage

The statement said 60,698 factories in Tamil Nadu currently operate using LPG, CNG, diesel, furnace oil and firewood. In view of the fuel crisis, the government has allowed these factories to temporarily use alternative fuels such as biomass, Refuse Derived Fuel and High Speed Diesel without obtaining prior permission from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The government also announced relief for milk producers and farmers affected by the closure of hotels and tea shops due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

To support dairy farmers, Aavin will procure excess milk from producers. Aavin has the capacity to handle around 55 lakh litres of milk per day from 9,300 primary milk producers across Tamil Nadu, and the additional procurement will help prevent losses to farmers during the crisis.

The government also said that the 194 Uzhavar Santhai across the State would procure and sell vegetables without any restriction.

In addition, the government has ordered 3,228 kilolitres of kerosene for distribution to ration card holders.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary N Muruganandham and officials from key departments.