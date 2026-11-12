TN govt announces extra Rs 5.25 crore relief to Sterlite victims' kin

In a statement, the government said the families of the 13 deceased persons would receive an additional Rs 25 lakh each, involving an expenditure of Rs 3.25 crore. With this additional assistance, total compensation to each bereaved family will increase to Rs 50 lakh.

The government has also ordered an additional relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the 40 persons who sustained grievous injuries during the protests.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued the order following representations from the affected families seeking enhanced compensation and based on the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission.