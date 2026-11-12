TN govt announces extra Rs 5.25 crore relief to Sterlite victims' kin

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an additional relief of Rs 5.25 crore to the families of those killed and injured during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in May 2018.
In a statement, the government said the families of the 13 deceased persons would receive an additional Rs 25 lakh each, involving an expenditure of Rs 3.25 crore. With this additional assistance, total compensation to each bereaved family will increase to Rs 50 lakh.
The government has also ordered an additional relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the 40 persons who sustained grievous injuries during the protests.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued the order following representations from the affected families seeking enhanced compensation and based on the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission.
According to the government, 13 people were killed, and 40 others sustained grievous injuries during the protests held on May 22 and 23, 2018, against the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi.
The government had earlier provided compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the 13 deceased persons and Rs 5 lakh each to the 40 grievously injured persons.
The latest decision will increase the total compensation for each deceased person's family to Rs 50 lakh, while providing additional financial assistance to those who sustained grievous injuries.