TN govt amends Prohibition Act after Kallakurichi hooch tragedy; life imprisonment & Rs 10L fine for illicit liquor sale

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy claiming over 60 lives, the state government on Saturday amended the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act 1937 to enhance the punishment term up to life imprisonment and fine up to Rs 10 lakhs for offences relating to manufacture, possession and sale of illicit liquor in the state.

According to the amended act, Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act 2024, if death has ensued due to consumption of illicit liquor, punishment up to rigorous imprisonment for life and fine not less than Rs 10 lakhs would be imposed.

In any other case of illicit arrack, rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than five years, but which may extend to 10 years and with fine which shall not be less than Rs 5 lakhs but which may extend to Rs 10 lakh could be imposed. Moving the amendment successfully in the State Assembly, state prohibition and housing minister S Muthusamy said, "It is expedient to completely eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state.

To achieve the objective, the punishments provided under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act 1937 for offences relating to prohibited liquors such as denatured spirits and methanol, which are often mixed with illicit liquor, have to be substantially increased to have a strong deterrent effect on the bootleggers who are habitually engaged in the manufacture, possession and sale of illicit liquors which often result in loss of precious human lives."

"The government has therefore decided to substantially enhance the term of imprisonment and quantum of fine provided for commission of various offences under sections 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 of the Act, " Muthusamy told the House.

The amended Act also provided for confiscating all the immovable properties used in the commission of illicit liquor related offences and seal the unlicensed places used for consumption of liquor. Accepting the suggestion of state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, the state prohibition department also incorporated a revision to the amended Act which does not provide for granting bail to the accused without consulting the public prosecutor.