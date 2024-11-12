TN govt allows special shows of Suriya's Kanguva on November 14

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to Studio Green, the producers of the film, to hold special shows of the upcoming Suriya-starrer Kanguva on its opening day. Helmed by Siva, the fantasy action thriller is set to hit screens worldwide on November 14.

Earlier, Studio Green had requested the Tamil Nadu government to allow special screenings at 5 am, on November 14 and 15.

However, the state government on Tuesday permitted special shows on just the first day, starting at 9 am. Accordingly, five shows of Kanguva can be screened between 9 am on November 14 (Thursday) to 2 am the following day.

In light of this, the state government has requested theater complexes to make adequate arrangements to prevent overcrowding.

Kanguva also stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash in crucial roles. Disha and Bobby are making their Tamil cinema debut with this film.

The film's cinematographer is Vetri Palanisamy, while Nishad Yusuf has taken care of the cuts and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.