TN govt allows autonomus to take model syllabus as optional

CHENNAI: Following several requests, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it was up to the autonomous colleges to implement the common/model syllabus, which was released for this academic year.

In a statement, A. Karthik, Higher Education Department principal secretary, said in a bid to prepare the students for competitive exams and to get job opportunities, model syllabus was developed by the experts, which would be introduced in all the colleges.

He said however, during the meeting of the principals of all the autonomus colleges, which was chaired by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, few heads of the institution were opposing the model syllabus since that curriculum will affect the autonomous status. The official also pointed out that the principals also said that the current syllabus was good for the students.

"Considering their request, the autonomous colleges could take it as an optional to introduce the model syllabus in their institutions", he added.

The State's Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC) claims that the common curriculum and syllabus takes away the autonomy of the universities and the autonomous status accorded by University of Grants Commission (UGC).

"There is no 'common syllabus' even in the world's most developed and advanced countries", claimed JAC convenor M Nagarajan.

Similarly, Indian Student's Association, Tamil Nadu Circle, Statte president K Arivinda Swamy said it was not the right time to introduce common or model syllabus since the state government is preparing its own education policy.