TN govt aims to fill all MBBS/BDS seats, says health minister

CHENNAI: The 4th round of counselling for medical and dental admissions in the State is currently underway.

Under the government quota, there is 1 vacant MBBS seat and 23 vacant BDS seats.

Additionally, 4 BDS seats are vacant under the 7.5 percent internal quota reservation in private colleges.

Health minister Ma Subramanian on the sidelines of an event on Friday, said that the counselling aims to fill all available seats.

He ensured that the counseling process will facilitate the filling of all vacancies so that no seats are left vacant.

In self-financing colleges, currently, 67 MBBS seats and 61 seats in private universities are available.

In dental colleges, 23 seats in government colleges and 13 seats in self-financing colleges are vacant.

A total of 292 seats are available for counselling in the fourth round of counselling.

The counselling process has started on Friday and will conclude on October 28, 2024.

The final list will be released on October 29, 2024, and student admission are expected to be completed by November 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, the stray counselling for the All India quota seats is being conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee.

As many a 400 MBBS and BDS seats are available in Tamil Nadu for the last round of the counselling.