TN Govt aims to ensure that there are no health inequities for people with disabilities, says Collector

CHENNAI: "Tamil Nadu government is bringing in many reforms to make sure that there is no health inequities and other barriers faced by persons with disabilities and elaborated in length the various welfare measures brought out by the government for the differently abled," said Chennai Collector Rashmi Sidharth Zagade on Tuesday.

She distributed specialised wheelchairs for cerebral palsy children, hearing aids for the hearing-impaired, folding stick and goggles for the visually impaired, and crutches for those with locomotor disability at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital during an event on account of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The event highlighted the theme of the year—"Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable uture," with the main goal to promote empowerment, increase accessibility and equality for the persons living with Disabilities.

The hospital conducts weekly camps on Thursdays for the differently abled, and a total of 940 beneficiaries have been screened. The hospital has also provided disability certificates as per the Government of India guidelines in coordination with the District Differently Abled Welfare Society of the Government.

The Collector stated that many persons with disability have brought laurels in various fields, leading to many of the community-led initiatives not only to advance their own rights but also to promote universal access to basic services for all persons.

The observance of the International Day of Persons with disability is aims to promote an understanding of the disability, provide support, dignity and take care of the well-being of persons and enables them to take part fully in the development of the society.