TN Governor to address Assembly session today after last year's walk out

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi will address the state Assembly's session which is commencing Monday, February 12.

All eyes will be on the Governor as on January 9, 2023, he had walked out of the session after omitting a few pages of his speech. The omitted portions were later read out by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin after a resolution was passed in the Assembly.

This has lead to a major point of conflict between the two.

ALSO READ: All eyes on Guv as House meets today

The Governor had omitted certain portions of the speech which include the praise on the DMK model of governance and the names of the stalwarts of the Dravidian movement that include EV Ramaswamy Periar alias Thanthai Periyar, the ideologue of the Dravidian movement.

The fallout between Stalin and the Governor last year in the Legislative Assembly was the culmination of a long drawn battle between the two in both ideological matters as well as the Governor taking on the state government on issues one after the other.