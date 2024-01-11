TN Governor Ravi's visit to varsity sparks row over alleged support to V-C accused of embezzlement

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday held a meeting with officials of the state-run Periyar University here while political parties staged a 'black flag' protest to oppose his visit.

Student outfits affiliated to the Left parties, and members of the ruling DMK, Dravidar Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi were among those who opposed Ravi's visit.

The protesters alleged that Ravi's visit was tantamount to an offer of support to varsity Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan who was arrested by police recently and later granted conditional bail by a court here. Police detained the protesters and but later allowed them to disperse.

Official sources said the governor held a review meeting on the university premises with department heads and officials.

The vice-chancellor welcomed Ravi with a bouquet on his arrival at the university. .

Jagannathan was arrested last month in connection with alleged misappropriation of the university's funds to float a private firm.

He was also booked under the SC/ST Act.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements for Governor Ravi's visit to the university.