TN Governor Ravi leaves for New Delhi on three-day visit

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday left for the national capital on a three-day visit. According to sources, the Governor's trip to Delhi is primarily a routine, personal journey with no major events or formal engagements planned.

However, it is expected that he may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top officials, potentially engaging in discussions on matters of mutual interest. While the trip has been characterised as a private visit, the Governor's meetings with key figures in Delhi could offer important interactions, though the details remain unconfirmed. He is scheduled to return to Chennai by Thursday, March 20.