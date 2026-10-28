TN government transfers, posts IAS officers; promotee officers get postings

Monica Rana, Commissioner of the Tirunelveli Corporation, has been posted as Collector of Tenkasi, replacing Ranjeet Singh. C Muthukumar, Collector of Karur, has been transferred and posted as Collector of Tiruppur, replacing Manish S Narnaware.

Meanwhile, officers who were recently inducted into the IAS cadre have been assigned postings in various government departments.

S Prasanna Ramasamy, Deputy Secretary to the Governor (Universities), who was recently inducted into the IAS cadre, has been posted as Collector of Karur. M Indhumathi, Chief Administrative Officer of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee, has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Transport Department.