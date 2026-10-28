TN government transfers, posts IAS officers; promotee officers get postings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday ordered a reshuffle of IAS officers, transferring and posting several officials in the State administration, government departments and public sector undertakings.
In an order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, SP Karthikaa, Chief Executive Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, replacing S Valarmathi.
Valarmathi has been posted as Director of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils. R Sadheesh, who held the post, has been transferred and posted as Director of Sericulture, Salem.
Monica Rana, Commissioner of the Tirunelveli Corporation, has been posted as Collector of Tenkasi, replacing Ranjeet Singh. C Muthukumar, Collector of Karur, has been transferred and posted as Collector of Tiruppur, replacing Manish S Narnaware.
Meanwhile, officers who were recently inducted into the IAS cadre have been assigned postings in various government departments.
S Prasanna Ramasamy, Deputy Secretary to the Governor (Universities), who was recently inducted into the IAS cadre, has been posted as Collector of Karur. M Indhumathi, Chief Administrative Officer of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee, has been posted as Deputy Secretary to the Transport Department.
M Manimegalai has been posted as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency, while A Meena Priya Dharshini has been assigned to the Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers’ Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation Limited (INDCOSERVE).
T Sengottaiyan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited, while S Shanthi has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.