TN government to run 2,725 special buses to clear weekend rush

CHENNAI: To manage the expected increase in passenger movement during the weekend holidays, muhurtham, and Pournami from Friday to Sunday (October 23-25) the State Transport Corporations will operate special services, said the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).
From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. A total of 775 special buses will be operated on Friday (October 23) and 485 buses on Saturday (October 24).
From the CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. A total of 95 buses will be operated on Friday and 85 buses on Saturday. In addition, 250 special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai on Sunday (October 25).
A total of 100 special buses will also be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From the Madhavaram bus terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur, and Puducherry. A total of 65 special buses will be operated each day on Friday and Saturday.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns, 805 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on October 25, based on passenger demand.
Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services. Passengers can book tickets in advance through the TNSTC mobile app or the www.tnstc.in website.
According to the SETC managing director, 12,884 passengers have already booked tickets for Friday, 9,086 passengers for Saturday, and 16,922 passengers for Sunday. The number of bookings is expected to increase further.