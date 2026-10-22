TN government to run 2,725 special buses to clear weekend rush

From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. A total of 775 special buses will be operated on Friday (October 23) and 485 buses on Saturday (October 24).

From the CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. A total of 95 buses will be operated on Friday and 85 buses on Saturday. In addition, 250 special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai on Sunday (October 25).

A total of 100 special buses will also be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations.