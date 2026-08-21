TN government to add 100 more DPCs, 150 PDS shops with face-authentication

In response to the debate over grant demands, Venkataramanan said the new DPCs would bring the total to 889. Each centre will have infrastructure, including roads, drinking water, toilets, weighbridges and moisture meters, with the 100 centres to be built at a cost of Rs 81 crore through the Rural Development Department.

The government will construct 15 warehouses with a combined capacity of 31,000 metric tonnes in 13 districts - Chengalpattu, Pudukkottai, Karur, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Salem, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Sivaganga - at a cost of Rs 81.60 crore.

Worker rest rooms will be established at 10 Tamil Nadu State Warehousing Corporation complexes at Rs 1.89 crore, including a toilet-equipped facility at Batlagundu, while a compound wall will be constructed at Ariyalur.