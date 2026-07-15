TN government targets 20,000 public EV charging stations by 2031

CHENNAI: The State government has announced a series of measures to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, including dedicated EV sub-metering and a proposal to waive or substantially reduce fixed and demand charges for charging stations, as part of its target to establish 20,000 public EV charging stations by 2031 under the Vetri Tamizhagam initiative.
The decisions were taken following a review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on July 13, as directed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, to assess the availability of public EV charging stations across the State. A High-Level Technical Committee meeting, chaired by TNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director on Tuesday, along with representatives from ITDP India and Guidance TN, finalised the key initiatives to promote EV charging infrastructure.
Under the new framework, the government will permit dedicated EV sub-metering for charging facilities installed within the sanctioned load of existing HT and EHT consumer premises. Electricity consumed for EV charging will be billed separately under the applicable EV tariff without requiring a separate service connection or the payment of fixed and demand charges. Only energy charges will be levied.
The move is expected to encourage commercial establishments, industries, educational institutions, hospitals, residential complexes and other consumers to install EV charging facilities by reducing upfront investment and avoiding duplication of electrical infrastructure.
The government has also decided to allow consumers to obtain a separate electricity service connection exclusively for EV charging infrastructure within the same premises.
In another key decision, the Technical Committee resolved to recommend amendments to the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Policy, 2023, to make the sector more attractive for private developers. The recommendation includes waiving or substantially reducing fixed and demand charges applicable to the dedicated EV charging category, considering that EV adoption and public charging infrastructure are still at a developing stage.
The government said the measures are intended to lower entry barriers, attract private investment and create a robust, accessible and future-ready EV charging network across the State while strengthening Tamil Nadu's position as a leading hub for electric mobility and sustainable transportation.