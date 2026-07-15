TN government targets 20,000 public EV charging stations by 2031

The move is expected to encourage commercial establishments, industries, educational institutions, hospitals, residential complexes and other consumers to install EV charging facilities by reducing upfront investment and avoiding duplication of electrical infrastructure.

The government has also decided to allow consumers to obtain a separate electricity service connection exclusively for EV charging infrastructure within the same premises.

In another key decision, the Technical Committee resolved to recommend amendments to the Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Policy, 2023, to make the sector more attractive for private developers. The recommendation includes waiving or substantially reducing fixed and demand charges applicable to the dedicated EV charging category, considering that EV adoption and public charging infrastructure are still at a developing stage.

The government said the measures are intended to lower entry barriers, attract private investment and create a robust, accessible and future-ready EV charging network across the State while strengthening Tamil Nadu's position as a leading hub for electric mobility and sustainable transportation.