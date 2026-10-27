TN government raises max height of non-high-rise building to 19.5 metres

CHENNAI: The State government has amended the Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, raising the maximum permissible height of specified non-high-rise buildings from 18.3 metres to 19.5 metres and revised the road-width criteria for sites to qualify for commercial use zoning.
The Housing and Urban Development department issued the amendments on Monday. The revised provisions govern parking, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, accessibility and development in restricted zones. Under the revised provisions, stilt plus five floors or ground plus five floors are specified for the relevant building categories, subject to applicable conditions.
The government has amended the provisions on commercial use zoning to cover sites abutting and gaining access from roads at least 12 metres wide in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and 9 metres wide in other parts of Tamil Nadu. The qualifying road width must be available continuously for a minimum distance of 250 metres in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and 100 metres elsewhere.
The amendments retain the existing maximum floor space index (FSI) limits of 2.0 on 12-metre-wide roads, 2.5 on 15-metre roads and 3.25 on 18-metre roads. The revised provisions also specify minimum setbacks based on building height, increasing from seven metres for buildings up to 30 metres tall to 16 metres for buildings exceeding 87 metres.
The amendments also introduce parking requirements for offices providing IT services, IT-enabled services and bioinformatics centres. Such establishments must provide one car parking space for every 75 sq metres of floor area, or part thereof, and one two-wheeler space for every 50 sq metres, or part thereof.
Provisions on electric vehicle charging infrastructure have also been revised. For residential buildings outside the specified exemptions, adequate electrical infrastructure must be provided. The notification specifies charging infrastructure for at least 50 per cent of the car and two-wheeler parking spaces earmarked for visitors.
Hotels and lodges must provide dormitory accommodation for drivers based on the number of car parking spaces required for guest rooms. The dormitory must have one bed for every required car parking space, with separate toilet and bathroom facilities for every eight beds or part thereof.
The revised rules also address accessibility provisions for persons with disabilities, elderly persons and children, requiring applicable measures to be completed and verified before the issue of a completion certificate.
Other amendments include provisions permitting open kitchens that open directly into adjoining living or dining spaces under specified conditions, revised requirements for swimming pool decks and setbacks, and changes to building norms for certain assembly halls, cinemas, hotels and recreational facilities.