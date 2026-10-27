TN government raises max height of non-high-rise building to 19.5 metres

Provisions on electric vehicle charging infrastructure have also been revised. For residential buildings outside the specified exemptions, adequate electrical infrastructure must be provided. The notification specifies charging infrastructure for at least 50 per cent of the car and two-wheeler parking spaces earmarked for visitors.

Hotels and lodges must provide dormitory accommodation for drivers based on the number of car parking spaces required for guest rooms. The dormitory must have one bed for every required car parking space, with separate toilet and bathroom facilities for every eight beds or part thereof.

The revised rules also address accessibility provisions for persons with disabilities, elderly persons and children, requiring applicable measures to be completed and verified before the issue of a completion certificate.

Other amendments include provisions permitting open kitchens that open directly into adjoining living or dining spaces under specified conditions, revised requirements for swimming pool decks and setbacks, and changes to building norms for certain assembly halls, cinemas, hotels and recreational facilities.