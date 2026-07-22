TN government lists norms for diff-abled G Ram G workers

According to a Government Order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, PwDs have been assigned two categories of work based on their abilities.

Under the special works category, PwD workers can supply drinking water to workers at worksites, take care of their children, remove leaves and small shrubs, and level sand on bunds.

Under the second category, they can undertake activities such as planting saplings, digging trenches and constructing earthen bunds for water conservation. These works may be assigned wherever adequate workers are available at a worksite.