TN government lists guidelines for TET exam

The examination will be conducted for candidates seeking eligibility for appointments as graduate teachers and secondary grade teachers in government and private schools.

The exams for general candidates and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will begin at 10 am. In the three-hour exam, PwD candidates will be given an extra hour.

Candidates have been instructed to report to their exam centres by 8.30 am. Security frisking will take place between 8.30 am and 9.30 am, and only those carrying their hall ticket and a valid identity card will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Entry will not be permitted after 9.30 am.