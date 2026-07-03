TN government lists guidelines for TET exam

CHENNAI: The State government has issued detailed instructions for candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test on July 4 and July 5.
The examination will be conducted for candidates seeking eligibility for appointments as graduate teachers and secondary grade teachers in government and private schools.
The exams for general candidates and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will begin at 10 am. In the three-hour exam, PwD candidates will be given an extra hour.
Candidates have been instructed to report to their exam centres by 8.30 am. Security frisking will take place between 8.30 am and 9.30 am, and only those carrying their hall ticket and a valid identity card will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Entry will not be permitted after 9.30 am.
The administration has made it mandatory for candidates to bring the printed hall ticket, original valid photo identity proof and other documents specified in the hall ticket.
Officials also clarified that the hall ticket must not be damaged or altered and unrelated content cannot be written on it, as it will be verified at the examination centre.
Each candidate will be provided only one OMR answer sheet, and candidates have been advised to handle it carefully, as replacement answer sheets will not be issued under any circumstances.
Additionally, the district administrations have instructed all revenue officials, education department officers, police personnel and examination centre authorities to make necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the exams.
In May, the Supreme Court extended the timeline for acquiring TET qualification by a year, following its September 2025 order making the exam mandatory for in-service teachers. As per recent developments, teachers across India can now clear TET before August 31, 2028.