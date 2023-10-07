TN government issues guidelines for State honours to organ donors

CHENNAI: The state government on Saturday, passed a government order issuing guidelines for State honours to the mortal remains of the deceased organ donor during the performance of the last rites.

The guidelines stated that the information of the organ retrieval from a brain dead person shall be conveyed to the District Collector through the Dean or Medical Superintendent or Chief Medical Officer for Government Hospital concerned and through the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services in case of private hospitals without delay so that the honouring of the mortal remains can be done in time.

As per the guidelines, the honours on behalf of the State Government will be accorded to the deceased organ donors after organ retrieval, by the district administration through District Collector. In his absence, a senior district or divisional official shall be deputed to carry the same.

At the time of performance of the last rites at the deceased donor's residence, the honour will be accorded by placing a wreath or garland on the mortal remains of the deceased donor.

The guidelines also instructed that the district Collector shall also issue a detailed press release with the photograph of the donor recognizing the supreme sacrifice of the deceased donor and the benevolent decision of the family to donate the organs of the brain-dead person.