TN government invites transport unions again for talks

CHENNAI: After the meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and the department's secretary, the government has invited the workers' unions for talks at 3 PM today to bring a resolution to the standoff.

Several transport corporation workers' unions announced they would stage an indefinite strike on January 9 after failure of talks where six demands such as salary revision, filling of posts, financial support to run state transport corporations were discussed.

An order was issued by the transport department calling the workers back to work as people would find it difficult to commute during the festival season.